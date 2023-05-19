Fetus found in Oakville park

× Expand OpenStreetMap contributors

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating the discovery of a fetus in an Oakville park.

On Friday morning, May 19, at approximately 8:45 am, police were called to Oakdale Park (west of Sixth Line and north of McCraney Street West) in the College Park neighbourhood after a pedestrian walking near Munn’s Creek in the park located the fetus.

The HRPS Homicide Unit is investigating and is requesting that anyone with information or video (including dash cam) of the area is asked to contact the Tip Line at 905-825-4776. Investigators would are focused on videos taken after on Thursday evening, May 18, at approximately 7 pm.

It is the mandate of the HRPS Homicide Unit to investigate all pediatric deaths.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.