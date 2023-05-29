Halton Police provide update on Oakdale Park fetus investigation

× Expand Openstreetmap Oakdale Park

Ten days ago, on Friday, May 19, at approximately 8:45 am, a fetus was found at Oakdale Park by a pedestrian walking near Munn’s Creek.

An investigation into the matter was launched by the Halton Regional Police Service's (HRPS) Homicide Unit.

Today, an update has been provided. The HRPS claims that it has identified an individual associated with the incident.

Further details are not being provided at this time. According to their statement, the HRPS is "working cooperatively with the Coroner’s Office as this investigation continues."

Anyone with information or video (including dash cam) of the area is asked to contact the Tip Line at 905-825-4776. Investigators would are focused on videos taken after Thursday evening, May 18, at approximately 7 pm.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.