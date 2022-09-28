Film.Ca Cinemas and CEO threatened over Tamil film

× Expand Film.ca Exterior of Film.ca at Twilight

WARNING: The story below contains primary source documents that contain explicit language.

Oakville's Film.Ca Cinemas and its CEO, Jeff Knoll, are going public regarding multiple violent threats made against Knoll, his family and the business as a retaliation for the theatre scheduling to screen a Tamil film, called Ponniyin Selvan, set to release this Thursday, Sept. 29.

The threats are believed to be coming from the same suspects who slashed two screens at the theatre back in late February this year. The connection is affirmed by a reference to February's event by the suspect.

Multiple emails have been sent to both the cinema and Knoll personally, both threatening violent actions if the theatre goes ahead with screening the movie this weekend. They include threats against audience members who attend the movie and against Knoll and his family directly.

"Warning to theater owners and workers, if you are planning to play movies from organized criminal KW Talkies Saleem, especially movie PS1 [meaning Ponniyin Selvan]....We will tear up all your screen and release toxic in the area and few off your employees will end up in hospital....This will be only warning" - The first email sent to Film.Ca Cinemas, threatening harm to audience members if the theatre goes ahead with screening Ponniyin Selvan

In response to the threats, security is being dramatically heightened at the theatre ahead of several sold-out screenings of Ponniyin Selvan set for this weekend.

Officers with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) are currently being stationed at the theatre 24 hours a day, improving security on-site throughout the building, including all entrances and in all five public theatres.

While still unconfirmed, the suspected reason for Film.Ca and Knoll being targeted is Film.Ca's agreement to screen the film is deeply cutting into the ticket sales of the same film from a rival theatre in Scarborough. While the allegation has been corroborated by multiple witnesses and staff members at Film.Ca, the HRPS have not yet confirmed these details while the investigation is ongoing.

Ponniyin Selvan, meanwhile, is shaping up to be a massive hit for the theatre at a time it desperately needs help: more than 3,000 tickets have been sold for just its first four days of showtimes. Knoll, speaking with Oakville News, says the movie is on track to become "the #1 best-selling film of all time at Film.Ca" in its 30+ year history.

"I have been determined to push forward and ignore the threats both on principle and for the revenue," Knoll said in response to the received email threats. But Knoll also admits, "Now my family is on high alert too," though the HRPS officers on duty, "have been incredible."

Below is a copy of the email sent directly to Knoll from the suspect: (note, spelling and grammar have not been edited from the original source)

"Counsellor Knoll [referring to Jeff Knoll's position as the current Ward 5 Town and Regional Councillor in Oakville] You think you are righteous playing tamil films at your theater in Oakville. You are just a pawn to criminals and you are going to regret trying to be a hero to those scum. You are just an asshole sticking your nose in something you know nothing about and have no business in. Don't be too happy about all the love you are getting on twitter from kw talkies [the company distributing Tamil movies in Canada] because you will pay a price. You are a politician and all your information is online. We know where you live, what you drive, where your wife works and lots more. We also know you are running for election in place with many voters who will not be so happy with you playing a tamil film. Do you remember what happened in February? That was a friendly warning and this is your final one. Cancel the movie or you will deeply regret what comes next." Sent on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10:53 p.m.

The hate crime in February was first reported by Oakville News after the two auditoriums at Film.Ca Cinemas were slashed with a knife. That incident was also done in protest of Film.Ca showing a Tamil-language film, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. (Two suspects related to these attacks were arrested in July before being released.)

Ponniyin Selvan, according to an official description, is an action/adventure drama about "Vandiyathevan, who sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince Adithya Karikalan."

More details to come on this developing story.