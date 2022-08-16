End-of-week deadline for municipal election candidates

× Expand Unsplash

At this point, October’s municipal election is shaping up to be a boring one.

With only four days before Friday’s 2:00 p.m. deadline for candidates to register, few challengers have stepped up to run against council incumbents.

Barring a last-minute rush of candidates, three of Oakville’s seven wards could see both councillors acclaimed to their positions.

However, in the category of exciting news, the town could have a new mayor.

Despite Rob Burton’s April announcement of his intention to run again, at this point, only Julia Hanna has registered to run for that job. But if WE were betting, we'd gamble that the four-term mayor will file his papers by the deadline.

We asked Burton why he has not yet registered, but he didn’t reply.

For election watchers craving drama, Ward 7 will likely offer the most action.

Newly created in 2018 to provide councillors for the growing North Oakville area, the ward saw tight races and even a brief bid to challenge the results in court.

In this election, four candidates are vying to replace incumbent town councillor Jasvinder Sandhu, who has not registered to run again.

The town and regional council seat will see an election rematch between Pavan Parmar, who beat Nav Nanda by less than 100 votes in 2018.

At this point, Parmar is the only Oakville town and regional councillor facing a challenger.

The race for regional chair also offers the promise of excitement, with three high-profile candidates in the running.

Gary Carr, who has held the job since 2006, will face off against Burlington’s former Conservative MPP Jane McKenna and current Halton District School Board chair Andrea Grebenc.

Candidates are also lined up to compete for school board trustee positions in several Oakville ridings. (See full list below.)

Registration for candidates must be completed by Friday, Aug. 19 at 2:00 p.m. Candidates must be Canadian citizens and at least 18 years old. Further details on nomination requirements can be found here.

Halton Region Votes

Encouraging candidates to step forward and voters to pay attention is the goal of a website launched by former Oakville mayor Ann Mulvale and sponsored by local realtor Mary Cardamone.

Promising to be a non-partisan hub of information about Halton elections, the Halton Region Votes website is looking to improve voter turnout. In the last municipal election, only 37 per cent of Oakville voters cast a ballot.

Municipal politicians influence or control many essential services, including police, fire services, ambulances, drinking water, land use parks, public health and education, said Mulvale.

“Yet traditionally, the lowest voter turnout is at the municipal level,” she added. “For the well-being of yourself, your family and community, please vote on Oct. 24.”

What you should know

Two councillors are elected in each of Oakville's seven wards. One, known as the town councillor, sits only on Oakville council, while the other, referred to as the town and regional councillor, sits as a member of both Oakville and Halton councils.

The mayor is elected at large by voters in all seven wards.

Full results from the 2018 municipal election can be found here.

Oakville's registered candidates as of Aug. 15

Mayor: Julia Hanna

Ward 1

Town: Beth Robertson, Jonathan McNeice

Town and region: Sean O’Meara

Ward 2

Town: Ray Chisholm

Town and region: Cathy Duddeck

Ward 3

Town: Dave Gittings

Town and region: Janet Haslett-Theall

Ward 4

Town: Peter Longo

Town and region: Allan Elgar

Ward 5

Town: Marc Grant, Michael Reid

Town and region: Jeff Knoll

Ward 6

Town: Natalia Lishchyna, Lama Aggad

Town and region: Tom Adams

Ward 7

Town: Nabil Bin Arif, Amir Henry, Shahab Khan, Scott Xie

Town and region: Nav Nanda, Pavan Parmar

Chair of the Region of Halton: Gary Carr, Andrea Grebenc, Jane McKenna

Halton District School Board

Ward 1&2: Jama Abdullahi, Carole Baxter

Ward 3&6: Tanya Rocha

Ward 4: Joanna Oliver

Ward 5&7: Gemma Ahn, Kelly Amos

Halton Catholic District School Board

Wards 1/2/3: Alice Anne LeMay, Garrett Dennie, Alex Power

Wards 4&7: Ian McCombe

Ward 5&6: Sylvia Agorua-Uzonwanne, Helena Karabela

French Public School Board

Dominique Janssens