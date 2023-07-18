Group of youths set fire outside Pope John Paul Elementary School

× Expand Openstreetmap St. John Paul Elementary School

On Sunday, July 16, a group of youths lit recycling bins and traffic pylons on fire outside Pope John Paul Elementary School. The fire was set on top of the pavement.

When Halton Police arrived, officers saw approximately five youths fleeing on bikes.

The Oakville Fire Department attended and put out the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).