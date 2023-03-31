Bizarre theft from lobby of residential building

× Expand Openstreetmap Speers Road and Kerr Street

During the overnight hours of of Saturday, Mar. 25, around 3:30 a.m., two suspects entered the lobby of a residential building at Speers Road and Kerr Street. They, then, broke into the Fire Safety Box and stole its contents, which included keys and a fire safety plan.

The first suspect was a 30 to 40-year-old white male, 5’7 to 5’8 in height. He was wearing dark-coloured jacket, and carrying a beige backpack.

The second suspect was a mid to late-20s white female, 5’6 in height. She was also wearing a dark-coloured jacket and carrying bags.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.