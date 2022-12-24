Boy arrested for pointing firearm at Oakville Trafalgar High School

× Expand Oakville Trafalgar High School Oakville Trafalgar High School

Around noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, a 16-year-old boy was observed outside Oakville Trafalgar High School pointing a gun at the building, before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) showed up on scene after receiving a call about the incident half hour later.

The boy was tracked down, by HRPS officers, near Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road. The gun was found to be a replica.

The 16-year-old was then arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

No injuries were reported, and the school was not placed on lockdown or hold-and-secure.

HRPS won't be revealing whether or not the boy was a student of the school; they also won't be speculating on his motive.

OTHS sent a letter home to parents informing them of the incident. The school's security has been heightened for months, often featuring heavy police presence, to protect students and staff.

The letter also warned of the consequences of possessing a firearm, by a student or anyone, in the school - swift and serious criminal charges, just like this incident.

OTHS has received numerous threats of bombs and violence, over the last many months, due to controversy surrounding a gender-transitioning shop teacher who wears large prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples.