Over 100 weapons and 500 lbs of ammunition surrendered through Firearm and Weapons Amnesty

HRPS
The surrendered weapons
Halton Police (HRPS) launched the Firearm and Weapons Amnesty on June 1 this year. The goal of the program was to provide individuals and businesses in Halton with an opportunity to surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons and/or ammunition to the HRPS without being criminal charged.
On Monday, Oct. 2, the HRPS revealed the number of weapons that had been surrendered so far. The breakdown is as follows:
- 42 Rifles
- 38 Shotguns
- 7 Imitation firearms
- 19 Pellet guns
- 12 Pellet rifles
- 6 Prohibited handguns
- 1 Prohibited rifle
- 9 Restricted handguns
- 568 pounds of ammunition
- 22 Magazines
- 54 Knives, swords and arrows
- 8 Prohibited weapons (switchblades, butterfly knife, Taser, brass knuckles, etc.)
Due to its success, the Amnesty will continue to run indefinitely.
In addition to traditional firearms, any weapon that may pose a threat to public safety can also be surrendered under this Amnesty. These items include:
- Imitation firearms and air guns
- Switchblades
- Butterfly knives
- Pepper spray
- Nunchakus (Nunchucks)
- Shurikens (Throwing Stars)
- Push daggers
- Knife combs
- Crossbows
- Spiked wristbands
- Batons
- Blowguns
Additional information about prohibited weapons, including images of key items to assist in identification, is available at www.haltonpolice.ca/amnesty.
This Amnesty is not associated with any government buyback program.
To schedule a pick-up:
Those interested in surrendering firearms, weapons and/or ammunition as part of this Amnesty should visit www.haltonpolice.ca/amnesty and complete the online appointment request form. Appointments are now available continuously.
Members of the public can also contact HRPS’ Property and Evidence Management Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5319 or via email to amnesty@haltonpolice.ca (Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.).
Important reminders:
DO NOT BRING ANY WEAPONS OR FIREARMS TO A POLICE STATION.
DO NOT TRANSPORT FIREARMS OR WEAPONS IN YOUR VEHICLE.
DO NOT GREET OFFICERS AT THE DOOR WITH FIREARMS/WEAPONS.
Officers assigned to retrieve the weapon(s) will provide police identification and will require a signature for destruction.