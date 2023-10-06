Over 100 weapons and 500 lbs of ammunition surrendered through Firearm and Weapons Amnesty

× Expand HRPS The surrendered weapons

Halton Police (HRPS) launched the Firearm and Weapons Amnesty on June 1 this year. The goal of the program was to provide individuals and businesses in Halton with an opportunity to surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons and/or ammunition to the HRPS without being criminal charged.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the HRPS revealed the number of weapons that had been surrendered so far. The breakdown is as follows:

42 Rifles

38 Shotguns

7 Imitation firearms

19 Pellet guns

12 Pellet rifles

6 Prohibited handguns

1 Prohibited rifle

9 Restricted handguns

568 pounds of ammunition

22 Magazines

54 Knives, swords and arrows

8 Prohibited weapons (switchblades, butterfly knife, Taser, brass knuckles, etc.)

Due to its success, the Amnesty will continue to run indefinitely.

In addition to traditional firearms, any weapon that may pose a threat to public safety can also be surrendered under this Amnesty. These items include:

Imitation firearms and air guns

Switchblades

Butterfly knives

Pepper spray

Nunchakus (Nunchucks)

Shurikens (Throwing Stars)

Push daggers

Knife combs

Crossbows

Spiked wristbands

Batons

Blowguns

Additional information about prohibited weapons, including images of key items to assist in identification, is available at www.haltonpolice.ca/amnesty.

This Amnesty is not associated with any government buyback program.

To schedule a pick-up:

Those interested in surrendering firearms, weapons and/or ammunition as part of this Amnesty should visit www.haltonpolice.ca/amnesty and complete the online appointment request form. Appointments are now available continuously.

Members of the public can also contact HRPS’ Property and Evidence Management Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5319 or via email to amnesty@haltonpolice.ca (Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.).

Important reminders:

DO NOT BRING ANY WEAPONS OR FIREARMS TO A POLICE STATION.

DO NOT TRANSPORT FIREARMS OR WEAPONS IN YOUR VEHICLE.

DO NOT GREET OFFICERS AT THE DOOR WITH FIREARMS/WEAPONS.

Officers assigned to retrieve the weapon(s) will provide police identification and will require a signature for destruction.