Over 100 weapons and 500 lbs of ammunition surrendered through Firearm and Weapons Amnesty

by

Halton Police (HRPS) launched the Firearm and Weapons Amnesty on June 1 this year. The goal of the program was to provide individuals and businesses in Halton with an opportunity to surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons and/or ammunition to the HRPS without being criminal charged. 

On Monday, Oct. 2, the HRPS revealed the number of weapons that had been surrendered so far. The breakdown is as follows:

  • 42 Rifles
  • 38 Shotguns
  • 7 Imitation firearms
  • 19 Pellet guns
  • 12 Pellet rifles
  • 6 Prohibited handguns
  • 1 Prohibited rifle
  • 9 Restricted handguns  
  • 568 pounds of ammunition
  • 22 Magazines
  • 54 Knives, swords and arrows
  • 8 Prohibited weapons (switchblades, butterfly knife, Taser, brass knuckles, etc.)

Due to its success, the Amnesty will continue to run indefinitely.

In addition to traditional firearms, any weapon that may pose a threat to public safety can also be surrendered under this Amnesty. These items include:

  • Imitation firearms and air guns
  • Switchblades
  • Butterfly knives
  • Pepper spray
  • Nunchakus (Nunchucks)
  • Shurikens (Throwing Stars)
  • Push daggers
  • Knife combs
  • Crossbows
  • Spiked wristbands
  • Batons
  • Blowguns

Additional information about prohibited weapons, including images of key items to assist in identification, is available at www.haltonpolice.ca/amnesty.

This Amnesty is not associated with any government buyback program.

To schedule a pick-up:

Those interested in surrendering firearms, weapons and/or ammunition as part of this Amnesty should visit www.haltonpolice.ca/amnesty and complete the online appointment request form. Appointments are now available continuously.

Members of the public can also contact HRPS’ Property and Evidence Management Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5319 or via email to amnesty@haltonpolice.ca (Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.).

Important reminders:

DO NOT BRING ANY WEAPONS OR FIREARMS TO A POLICE STATION.

DO NOT TRANSPORT FIREARMS OR WEAPONS IN YOUR VEHICLE.

DO NOT GREET OFFICERS AT THE DOOR WITH FIREARMS/WEAPONS.

Officers assigned to retrieve the weapon(s) will provide police identification and will require a signature for destruction.