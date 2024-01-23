Five arrested in Ford plant robbery

× Expand Ford Ford_Oakville_Assembly

Halton Police (HRPS) have charged and arrested multiple suspects involved in the theft of 14 brand new Ford Edge vehicles from the Ford Motor Company plant in Oakville.

The incident, which occurred overnight on Jan. 7-8, 2024, resulted in the thieves making off with vehicles valued at approximately $630,000.

The suspects executed a break and enter at the facility, breaching the exterior fence at 1 Canadian Road in Oakville.

According to police, "Thieves cut a large hole in the exterior fence surrounding the property and stole 14 brand new Ford Edge vehicles valued at approximately $630,000."

HRPS assumed control of the investigation, collaborating with neighboring police services to track down and recover the stolen vehicles across the Greater Toronto Area. In doing so, 12 of the 14 vehicles were recovered.

Simultaneously, the investigation led to the arrest of five individuals involved in the criminal operation. On Jan. 9, Tom Thibault-Levesque, (35) of no fixed address, and Barbara Veronica Rachwal, (36) of Mississauga, were arrested in Mississauga.

Thibault-Levesque has been charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts);

Fail to comply with Release Order (2 counts);

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Thibault-Levesque was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Rachwal has been charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts);

Police say that Rachwal was released on an Undertaking.

On Jan. 10, James Park, (34) of Bowmanville, and Kamorey Mitchell, (33) of Brampton, were arrested in Scarborough.

Park has been charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000;

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts).

Park was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Mitchell has been charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000;

Breach Weapons Prohibition.

Mitchell was held in custody pending a Bail Hearing.

The fifth suspect is Joseph Wells (42) of Rockwood who Halton Police arrested on Jan. 11 after connecting him to the Iron Dragons Motorcycle Club. Wells was charged with 54 offences including:

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm (6 counts);

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (6 Counts);

Possession of Property obtained by crime Over $5000

Possession of Property obtained by crime under $5000 (3 counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (3 Counts);

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (7 counts);

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (2 Counts);

Careless Use or Storage of Firearm (6 Counts);

Breach of Firearms Regulations (6 Counts);

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order (5 Counts);

Importation of a Prohibited Weapon (2 Counts);

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl);

Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution;

Escape Lawful Custody;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Smuggling of Prohibited Weapons (Customs Act) (3 counts).

According to police, "Other arrests in relation to this investigation have been made by neighbouring police services however no charges have been laid in relation to the initial break-in to the Ford plant and this investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.