Five arrested in “Taxi Scam” fraud investigation

× Expand zak mc - Foter - CC BY-SA Taxi Sign

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Regional Fraud Unit has arrested five individuals, operating as part of an organized fraud ring. The individuals in this group utilized bogus taxi vehicles to set up the offences, typically in busy retail parking lots.

The basis of this specific fraud included a number of individuals and vehicles acting in unison targeting "good Samaritans", utilizing a point of sale terminal and a slight of hand technique in order to steal the victims’ debit or credit card and pin information. The bogus taxi vehicle used in the most recent incidents was identified as a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with a yellow "CIC Inc." taxi roof sign (pictured right.)

Halton Regional Police Service

Oakville News first reported on this taxi fraud taking place back in October 2021.

On the December 8, 2021, investigators located and arrested the individuals responsible in the City of Toronto. Following these arrests, search warrants were executed at two separate Brampton residences. Police located and seized evidence related to these frauds including:

Dozens of debit cards

Point of sale machines

Yellow "CIC Inc." taxi roof sign

Numerous sets of stolen license plates

Approximately $35,000 in Canadian currency

$1,200 in fraudulently obtained gift cards

Fraudulent Identity Cards with associated debit and credit cards

As a result of this investigation, the five individuals (who are all male residents from across the GTA) were charged with:

Fraud Under $5000

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

All five accused were released on an Undertaking.

Members of the community that have been victimized by fraud are encouraged to report these incidents to your local police. Further information and helpful links to other fraud-related resources can be found in the Frauds and Scams area of the Halton Police website.

More information about this story is available online from the Halton Regional Police Service.