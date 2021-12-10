Five arrested in “Taxi Scam” fraud investigation

zak mc - Foter - CC BY-SA
Taxi Sign
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Regional Fraud Unit has arrested five individuals, operating as part of an organized fraud ring. The individuals in this group utilized bogus taxi vehicles to set up the offences, typically in busy retail parking lots.
The basis of this specific fraud included a number of individuals and vehicles acting in unison targeting "good Samaritans", utilizing a point of sale terminal and a slight of hand technique in order to steal the victims’ debit or credit card and pin information. The bogus taxi vehicle used in the most recent incidents was identified as a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with a yellow "CIC Inc." taxi roof sign (pictured right.)
Halton Regional Police Service
Oakville News first reported on this taxi fraud taking place back in October 2021.
On the December 8, 2021, investigators located and arrested the individuals responsible in the City of Toronto. Following these arrests, search warrants were executed at two separate Brampton residences. Police located and seized evidence related to these frauds including:
- Dozens of debit cards
- Point of sale machines
- Yellow "CIC Inc." taxi roof sign
- Numerous sets of stolen license plates
- Approximately $35,000 in Canadian currency
- $1,200 in fraudulently obtained gift cards
- Fraudulent Identity Cards with associated debit and credit cards
As a result of this investigation, the five individuals (who are all male residents from across the GTA) were charged with:
- Fraud Under $5000
- Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
All five accused were released on an Undertaking.
Members of the community that have been victimized by fraud are encouraged to report these incidents to your local police. Further information and helpful links to other fraud-related resources can be found in the Frauds and Scams area of the Halton Police website.
More information about this story is available online from the Halton Regional Police Service.