Five family members rescued from College Park house fire

× Expand Oakville News N.M.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 9:45 am, emergency services were called to a private residence at 154 Mansfield Drive in the College Park neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario, regarding a fire.

Oakville firefighters arrived on the scene in minutes finding a teenage girl trapped in the basement, unable to escape the room she was occupying. They broke the window and quickly lifted the teenager to safety while other firefighters rounded the house and knocked out the basement fire.

Another adult and three children were also rescued. All from the same family were transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, along with minor cuts on the teenager.

It is typical for individuals caught in a house fire to require medical attention for smoke inhalation since the combustible materials found in a home can produce toxic smoke.

In this case, the home was equipped with fire detectors. Oakville Fire Chief Boissonneault estimates the damage to the residence was $50,000.

"We are truly proud of the fast response and quick and effective action taken by the team," stated Boissoneault.

Basement fires pose a considerable risk for occupants since egress can be difficult, and a fire can quickly block exits. This is why Oakville Fire stresses the importance of families developing a safe exit strategy from their homes.

Oakville Fire Department is still determining the cause and if the home's fire detectors were operational.