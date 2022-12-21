Five vehicles stolen from driveways in one night

Four SUVs and a pick-up truck have been stolen off of driveways during the overnight hours between Monday, Dec. 19, and the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The thefts seemed to have happened almost back-to-back, despite the vehicles being located all around Oakville and not limited to one area or neighborhood.

Some of the owners didn't notice, and thus report, their vehicle missing until the next morning.

There was no evidence, in any of the cases, of broken glass.

Halton Regional Police Service's (HRPS) investigation is in it's very early stages and officers are exploring the possibility of the thefts being related.

Arrests haven't been made and there are no suspect descriptions available to the public at this time.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.