Flags in Oakville lowered to half-mast "in recognition of tragic events in Buffalo"

The town of Oakville has lowered the flags at all town facilities to half-mast in an expression of mourning and solidarity for the victims of last Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

A town release says that "Flags at town facilities will be lowered to half-mast until May 19, 2022, in recognition of the tragic events in Buffalo, New York this past weekend."

Last Saturday, May 14, 2022, an 18-year-old white male shot and killed ten people at a grocery store in a predominantly black neighbourhood of the city of Buffalo. All ten victims were black. Three others were shot and wounded.

The town of Oakville released a statement saying, "We stand in solidarity with our neighbours in Buffalo and join them in condemning racism, hatred and gun violence."

Police have been investigating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime. The suspect was arrested at the supermarket and has been charged with murder.

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden travelled to Buffalo yesterday to offer remarks and pay their respects at a memorial started on the site of the crime.

"Jill and I have come to stand with you, and to the families, we have come to grieve with you," said President Biden said. "Now's the time for people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority and reject white supremacy."

More information on the flag lowering across Oakville is available online here.