Flags lowered in Oakville in recognition of three U.S. mass shootings

× Expand Town of Oakville

The lowering of flags to half-mast at all town facilities in Oakville has been to extended to today, May 28, 2022, in recognition of three events that have taken place in the United States over the last two weeks. All three of those events have been a mass shooting.

An official statement from the town of Oakville says, "Our community mourns these tragedies with our U.S. neighbours."

Flags remain lowered, according to the town, "to honour the victims of the recent mass shootings at an elementary school in Texas, a church in California and a supermarket in New York."

The three events specified by the town include:

Ten (10) people killed and three more injured at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York on May 14

One person killed and five more injured at a church service in Laguna Woods, California on May 15

This past Tuesday, May 24's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 students and two teachers, wounding another 17 people

As first reported by Oakville News, the flags were first lowered to half-mast on Tuesday, May 17 last week in recognition of the supermarket shooting in Buffalo.

More information is available from the town online here.