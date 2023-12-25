Fog advisory for Boxing Day in Oakville, Dec. 25-26, 2023

× Expand Unsplash

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Oakville and Burlington today, Dec. 25, 2023, into early tomorrow evening, Dec. 26.

"Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring," said Environment Canada in a statement. "Areas of dense fog will continue to develop late this evening and overnight."

"Visibility will improve through Tuesday morning for most areas. Fog may persist into Tuesday afternoon and evening, particularly for areas over higher terrain. Near zero visibilities are being detected in the vicinity of Hamilton."

Environment Canada also warns, "Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."

If visibility is reduced while driving, remember to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

