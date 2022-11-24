Fog advisory for Nov. 24

× Expand Unsplash

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory in Halton (including Oakville) for Thursday evening, Nov. 24, possibly continuing into tomorrow morning, Friday Nov. 25.

"Areas of dense fog continue," says the Environment Canada statement.

"Dense fog initially confined to locations near Lake Ontario is moving inland and affecting portions of the QEW. Fog is expected to persist into the evening."

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information is available online here.