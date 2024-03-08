Former Oakville educational assistant arrested in internet child exploitation probe

A 42-year-old Milton man has been arrested and charged with numerous offences in an Internet Child Exploitation investigation.

The accused was a staff member of the Halton District School Board up until 2019, working at four schools across the Halton region, including two in Oakville.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the arrest of Cameron Ivens (42) of Milton in connection with an Internet Child Exploitation investigation.

Ivens is a former Educational Assistant previously employed by the Halton District School Board. He was taken into custody on March 7.

A photo of Ivens is attached:

According to Halton Police, Ivens has been charged with the following:

Make Child Pornography (15 Counts)

Voyeurism (14 Counts)

Sexual Assault (6 Counts)

Possession of Child Pornography (3 Counts)

Sexual Interference (3 Counts)

Exposure to Person Under 16 Years (2 Counts)

Assault (2 Counts)

Transmit Child Pornography

Access Child Pornography

Invitation to Sexual Touching

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

During his employment, Ivens worked at various schools in the HDSB:

Emily Carr Public School in Oakville

Munn's Public School in Oakville

P.L. Robertson Public School in Milton

Viola Desmond Public School in Milton.

Ivens also had previous employment at Rick Imus Music Studio in Milton and operated his own piano service company, Pitch Perfect Piano Service. Around 2015, Ivens also taught private music lessons to children in their homes.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and to safeguard the identities of the victims, the police have refrained from providing further details.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused is asked to contact D/Cst. Stephane Verreault of the HRPS Internet and Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) at 905-825-4747 ext.8986.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.