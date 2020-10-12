Food delivery car stolen in Oakville: 2 youths charged

Shortly before 1:00 am on Friday, October 9th, 2020 a food delivery driver was parked in the area of Marlborough Court in Oakville, Ontario.

Two male youths approached the victim's vehicle, with one entering the front passenger seat while the second opened the victim's driver's door.

Both youths demanded the victim exit his vehicle, with one of the males pulling him out of his vehicle by his jacket.

The two male youths attempted to flee the area in the victim's vehicle, however were quickly located, and arrested by responding Halton Regional Police.

Upon arrest, one of the youths was found in possession of a knife.

The victim was uninjured as a result of this incident.

A 16 year old male from Toronto has been charged with:

Robbery

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Fail to Comply with Recognizance

A 17 year old male from Toronto has been charged with:

Robbery

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Both accused were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective John Todd of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2219.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.