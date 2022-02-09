Ford shoots warning shot at bow of truck convoy

× Expand Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash Ambassador Bridge, Windsor, Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released the following statement to the press at 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, illustrating his determination at ending the trucker convoy occupation of the Ambassador Bridge.

The Ambassador Bridge links Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan is one of the central trade corridors.

The Premier is limited in what he can do since elected officials can not interfere with police enforcement. The various security agencies would need to request help from the Province and if necessary the Federal government.

Premier Doug Fords press release states

Office of the Premier Doug Ford - Ontario Premier

"The ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop. The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country.

The damage this is causing to our economy, to people’s jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue.

I have spoken to both Mayor Drew Dilkense and Mayor Mike Bradley and told them the province is ready to provide any support we can offer.

I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end."