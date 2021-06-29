Forensic artist creates image of suspicious male who approached female in Oakville

HRPS

A forensic artist has created an image of the suspicious male who approached a female in the area of Morrison Heights Drive and Linbrook Road in Oakville, Ontario, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 2:15 PM.

Police have yet to identify this suspect and are encouraging the community to view and share this photo.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4777 ext. 2216.

The male driver is described as:

Black

Approximately 20 to 30 years old

Chin-length black braided hair

Low-cut facial hair

Tattoo on his right neck/shoulder area running up behind his ear

The vehicle is described as:

Newer model, 4-door silver Honda Civic (see attached photos obtained via CCTV footage)

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.