Former Oakville trustee pleads guilty to fraud charge

× Expand Diacritical - Foter - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Gavel

Guzzo, who represented Oakville until last October’s municipal election, opted not to run for a second term as trustee after being charged with 12 counts of fraud in January 2022.

The 10 charges of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000 related to her former job as an administrator with health care union LIUNA.

HCDSB Paul Marai Nancy Guzzo

On April 11, Guzzo pleaded guilty to one count of fraud under $5,000 and received a conditional discharge and 12 months probation, according to the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Remaining charges before the court were withdrawn.

Guzzo founded the charitable organization Food4Kids Mississauga and continues to serve as vice-president of its board of directors, according to the organization’s website.

Attempts to reach Guzzo for comment were unsuccessful.