Former school bus driver arrested for sexually assaulting a youth

After a sexual assault investigation, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has laid several charges and arrested a former school bus driver Gordon Jack.

The 80-year-old driver from Aylmer was investigated by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit and was charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference.

Jack, who worked in Burlington and Aylmer, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a youth in Burlington five years ago.

The driver has been released from custody pending a court appearance.

HRPS is concerned there may be more victims and is urging anyone with additional information to contact the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

HRPS would also like to remind residents that sexual assault “is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.”

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

Additional information can be found in the Sexual Assault Information Guide.

Another valuable resource for information is Survivors Voices.

Finally, HRPS is assuring residents that all allegations of sexual assault are investigated thoroughly and charges are laid when appropriate.