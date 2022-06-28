Found: 13-year-old boy missing last seen around Oakville YMCA

On June 29, 2022, at 8:16 am, Halton Police announced that the missing 13-year-old from Oakville, Jarrell, has been located safely. They ask that all photos of Jarrell be removed at this time.

Original release

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth in Oakville.

Thirteen-year-old, Jarrell Harris of Oakville was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 26, in the area of Southview Road and Rebecca Street in Oakville. This is close to Morden Public School and the Oakville YMCA.

It is unknown how or where Jarrell was travelling from that point.

He is described as:

5'8" tall

thin build

short black hair

Police provided no clothing description.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and are asking

Anyone who was in the area, especially local residents are asked to pay special attention and contact the police if they see anyone matching his description.

If you have any information about Jarrell or his possible location please contact the police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Reporting a missing person

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.