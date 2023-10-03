Found and safe: 30-year-old man reported missing

Update: Halton Police announced on Wednesday, Oct 4 at 9:34 a.m., that Gregory Mendelin has been found and is safe. They thank the community for its support and ask that all images of Mr. Mendelin be removed from social media.

The original story follows below:

Halton police is looking for a 30-year-old man who has gone missing.

Gregory Mendelin of Oakville was last seen in London, Ontario on Sunday, Oct. 1 at around 5:00 pm.

He is a 6' 1" white male with a large build, weighing 270 lbs. He has short red/orange hair with a beard and blue eyes. Gregory is wearing a blue hat, white t-shirt and black jeans.

If you have information about Gregory or his possible location, please call 9-1-1 or dial the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.

More information, including resources, ways to assist and how to report a missing person, can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/services-and-reporting/missing-persons.aspx.