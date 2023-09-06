Found-safe-15-year-old reported missing

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Halton Police notified the press on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, that the missing teenager has been found and is safe. They ask that anyone sharing this information to remove her image from social media feeds.

A 15-year-old girl is missing and her family is concerned for her well-being.

The teenager was last seen yesterday morning on Friday, Sept. 1, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Upper Middle Road East.

She is a white female with a thin build and short shag hair that is half blonde/half brown. She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up sweater and black track pants.

It's possible that she might be in the Kitchener area.

If you have information about her or her possible whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or Halton police's (HRPS) non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The HRPS is reminding residents that a person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call http://9-1-1.