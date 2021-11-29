Found & Safe - Police search for missing man last seen in Oakville

As a result of an observant community member the missing man has been found and is safe. On behalf of the family, the police request that the missing person's image is removed from all social media posts.

Halton Regional Police Service requests the public's assistance in locating a missing male, Andre Hamel, who was last seen at 02:30 am on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Glen Abbey in Oakville.

Andre Hamel is a 24-years-old Caucasian male. He is 5'9" tall, with light brown hair, and has a slim build.

Andre Hamel, the missing male was last seen around Dorval Drive and Upper Middle Road in Glen Abbey. He is believed to be operating his Black 2004 Subaru Impreza with an Ontario Plate: CHYH519.

At the time he went missing, Andre was wearing a three-quarter length black jacket, a grey sweater, blue jeans, and brown construction boots.

Police are concerned for his well-being and safety.

If the public has seen this male or his vehicle then please contact your local police service immediately by calling 9-1-1 if seen, or 905-825-4747.