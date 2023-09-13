Four arrested in stolen vehicle investigation in Oakville

× Expand Niu Niu on Unsplash Investigation by Police

In a commendable display of swift action, the Halton Regional Police Service has successfully arrested four suspects concerning a stolen vehicle investigation in Oakville. The suspects were apprehended following their alleged involvement in an audacious attempt to steal a blue Dodge Ram from the South Oakville Chrysler dealership at 174 Wyecroft Road in Oakville.

On the early morning of September 12, at approximately 4:20 a.m., officers responded to reports from vigilant witnesses who observed a group of suspects attempting to steal a blue Dodge Ram. It was later discovered that the suspects had arrived at the scene in a black Dodge Ram, which had been reported stolen from Mississauga the previous day.

In their valiant pursuit of justice, responding officers noticed the black Ram nearby and promptly initiated a traffic stop. Despite the officers' instructions, the driver of the stolen vehicle chose to evade capture and sped away from the scene. The pursuit ensued at high speed until the fleeing truck tragically lost control and collided with a guard rail on the QEW westbound near Bronte Road, as was reported yesterday - Pickup truck evaded police and hit the guardrail on QEW.

As a result of the collision, the three occupants of the stolen vehicle were promptly apprehended by the police. Identified as Aashish Sharma (31) of Mississauga, Jennifer Singh (30) of Toronto, and Rajpal Sran (37) of no fixed address, these individuals were immediately taken into custody for further investigation. All three suspects were also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Following a thorough investigation, the Halton Regional Police Service has laid multiple charges against the three initial suspects. These charges include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime (both over and under $ 5,000), possession of a master key, possession of break-in instruments, and flight from police.

Notably, Jennifer Singh also faces additional charges of dangerous operation, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin). Furthermore, she has been charged with failing to comply with release orders and undertakings, highlighting the gravity of her alleged offences.

In an unexpected twist, further intelligence led the authorities to discover the presence of another suspect within the Chrysler dealership. Himanshu Yadav (25) of Etobicoke was promptly located and arrested. Yadav has been charged with the same offences brought against the original three suspects, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a master key, possession of break-in instruments, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Any individuals who may possess information relevant to this ongoing investigation are urged to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers via their hotline at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through their website at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Remember, your information could be crucial in ensuring justice prevails and protecting our community from further criminal activities.