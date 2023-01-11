Four young Quebec men charged after auto theft investigation

× Expand Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested four people related to an auto theft investigation in Oakville.

The Peel Police notified the HRPS on Jan. 6, just after 8:00 am, of a 2022 Toyota Highlander stolen from a Mississauga residence earlier that morning. Investigations pointed to the stolen vehicle in the area of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (Third Line and Dundas Street).

At approximately 10:00 am, a male suspect was dropped off by a Honda Civic with a Quebec licence plate, who entered the stolen Highlander. HRPS investigators who were monitoring the area arrested the suspect. On the QEW in Burlington officer stopped Honda Civic three male suspects were also arrested. The Honda Civic was not stolen.

HRPS charged Gabriel Akokanne (18) of Quebec, Rock Desvarieux (21) of Quebec, Iliasse Idlhaj (18) of Quebec, and Nathanael Lembani (21) of Quebec with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

All parties were released on Undertakings.

Please note that all parties arrested and charged are innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.