Four arrested in Oakville retail theft crackdown

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Earlier this month, Halton Police have arrested four suspects connected to a series of retail thefts in Oakville.

In a targeted operation conducted between Nov. 6 and 8, the Halton Regional Police Service's (HRPS) Retail Theft Unit made a breakthrough in tackling retail theft in Oakville.

The three-day enforcement blitz, focused on various LCBO locations, resulted in the arrest of four individuals involved in stealing liquor valued at over $2,500.

During the arrests, two of the apprehended suspects were discovered in possession of signal-jamming devices and large magnets commonly used to evade theft detection technology in stores. Police also recovered stolen perfume worth approximately $3,500 from a nearby Shoppers Drug Mart.

HRPS laid a total of nine charges related to these thefts, and two of the arrested individuals were recently undergoing deportation hearings.

The Halton Police will not be releasing the names of the suspects but say the majority of the charges are for Theft Under $5,000 according to Cst. Ryan Anderson.

HRPS Superintendent Bob Gourley emphasized the growing concern of retail crime and its impact on consumers as well as the safety of those working in retail stores.

Gourley said, "Retail theft is not a victimless crime, as it hits all consumers through price inflation and is often orchestrated by organized crime groups."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Retail Theft Unit at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.