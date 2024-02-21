Four arrested for car theft at Oakville Hospital; cars found

× Expand Halton Healthcare Services New Oakville Hospital

The Halton Regional Police made four arrests following an attempted set of car thefts at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, Halton Police responded to a call at the parking garage of Oakville Trafalgar Hospital regarding the theft of two vehicles. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of two stolen Toyota 4Runners at the scene, as well as the immediate arrest of two males and two females.

The individuals charged are as follows:

Youssoupha Diop (24), Raffaele-Giulio Draicchio (25), Darcy Nicolas (19), and Pauline Kone (21), all from Montreal, QC.

The suspects have been charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (2 counts)

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Device to Obtain Computer Services.

All four suspects have been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.