Four suspects sought following armed robbery at Ballinafad home

Halton Police are searching for four suspects following an armed robbery at a Ballinafad home.

On Saturday (Mar. 9) around 2:30 a.m., police say four men entered a home in the area of Trafalgar Road and 32 Sideroad after breaking the glass on the front door.

The suspects confronted the occupants of the home and demanded money, according to police, who also say one occupant was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

The suspects took several high-end wrist watches and then fled in a dark-coloured sedan, police say.

Police report that an occupant saw one of the suspects carrying a black hand gun.

All four suspects are described as male, Black, in their early 20s with slim builds. All four wore black track suits and face coverings.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or though its website at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

- HaltonHillsToday