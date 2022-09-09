Free Wi-Fi now available on all Oakville Transit buses

× Expand Town of Oakville

The town of Oakville "is pleased to announce" that free Wi-Fi is now available on all Oakville Transit buses, an important initiative implemented by the town through the Digital Oakville Plan.

This is part of an initiative in which "The town of Oakville continues to expand on the number of smart city technologies offered to enhance connectivity for the community."

The free Wi-Fi network is available on all conventional and specialized buses and is open to all customers who board with a Wi-Fi enabled device such as a smartphone, laptop computer or tablet.

To connect to Oakville Transit Wi-Fi, simply:

Go to the Wi-Fi settings on your device Select "OTPublic" A pop-up page will appear outlining the terms and conditions for use of the free wireless network. Once connected, customers will be redirected to the Oakville Transit homepage.

Digital innovation across the town is "a key priority for Oakville in advancing council’s vision to be the most livable town in Canada."

Earlier this year, the town introduced free public Wi-Fi, digital information kiosks, and real-time parking information in downtown Oakville. Additionally, free Wi-Fi access is available at 35 town locations, including Town Hall, arenas, recreation and community centres, and libraries.

"By accessing free Wi-Fi on Oakville Transit, customers will be able to use their transit time for leisure or work by connecting and engaging with family, friends or coworkers during their journey," said Mayor Rob Burton this week.

To learn about the town’s Digital Oakville Plan, visit oakville.ca. For the latest updates on transit routes, schedules and services, visit oakvilletransit.ca.