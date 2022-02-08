Freezing Drizzle alert in Oakville Feb. 8-9

× Expand martinak15 via Foter.com - CC BY Freezing Rain,

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for the Town of Oakville and parts of Halton Region: freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected both tonight, Feb. 8, 2022, and tomorrow morning, Feb. 9.

"Freezing drizzle is expected tonight and Wednesday morning," says the alert, issued 3:18 p.m. today, Feb. 8. There will be "Icy and slippery conditions due to freezing drizzle" overnight through Wednesday morning.

The alert also says "Freezing drizzle is expected to begin overnight and will affect the morning commute."

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Environment Canada advises residents to "please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm."

More information on this weather alert is available here.