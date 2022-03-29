Freezing rain warning in Oakville March 29-30

× Expand martinak15 via Foter.com - CC BY Freezing Rain,

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the town of Oakville and Halton Region that there is a high risk of freezing rain late tonight, March 29, 2022, and for most of tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30.

Freezing rain poses a serious risk to pedestrians and drivers and is hazardous until treated. "Untreated surface such as roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery," according to Environment Canada.

In the notification, Environment Canada warns that of a "risk of freezing rain," and that freezing rain is "possible from early "Wednesday morning to afternoon." They also disclose that "there remains uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain."

In the likeliest scenario, "a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets will be possible Wednesday morning before changing to rain Wednesday afternoon."

Environment Canada has also issued the same warning for most of the western GTA, including:

Oakville

Burlington

Caledon

Halton Hills

Milton

Mississauga

Brampton

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, emails can be sent to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More details to come on this developing story.

Up-to-date information is available on Environment Canada's website.