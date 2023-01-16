Freezing rain warning for Tuesday, Jan 17

× Expand Jennifer Lim Tamkican on Unsplash

Expect significant delays during tomorrow morning's commute as Environment Canada and the Weather Network forecast a 70 per cent chance of freezing rain starting in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17, lasting through the morning rush hour.

The freezing rain warning is in effect for not only Oakville but from London to York Durham and north of Georgian Bay.

Not only will drivers be affected, but also affect anyone heading outside travelling along untreated surfaces, so tread carefully if you are venturing outside tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing by Tuesday early afternoon, but there is a 40 per cent chance the rain will continue into the late evening. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing until Friday.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 12:10 PM on Monday, Jan. 16.