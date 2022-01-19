Freezing temperatures cause ice warning for Oakville on Jan. 19

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Oakville, Ontario, on Jan 19, 2022.

Above freezing temperatures have spread across southern Ontario this morning, and highs today are expected to be around minus 5. All that snow is starting to melt, resulting in roads, sidewalks, and parking lots being covered in water and slush.

Late this afternoon, a cold front makes its way through the Halton. Temperatures will drop below freezing by late Wednesday afternoon, causing the water and slush pooled onn highways, roads, walkways and parking lots to ice over.

Regardless of the amount of de-icer the town's road maintenance crews apply, areas will freeze over as temperatures drop to minus 15 by early morning on Wednesday, Jan 20.

Road conditions have the potential to be treacherous, and drivers are asked to use extreme caution travelling late this afternoon, right through to Thursday morning.

Expect delays while travelling, and realize your ability to break may be compromised by the icy conditions.

Transport Canada winter driving tips for skidding and braking:

Skidding

A good way to avoid skidding is to drive appropriately for road and weather conditions. Slow down in bad weather. Allow extra travel time and be very careful when you brake, change lanes, make turns and take curves.

Even careful and experienced drivers can skid, so be prepared. Skidding may be caused by panic braking when you're trying to avoid an obstacle on the road.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) (mandatory on most vehicles manufactured from 2012 onwards) helps to avoid skidding. ESC sensors compare the direction of the steering wheel to the direction the vehicle is going. When they are not the same, and the vehicle begins to skid, ESC applies the brakes to one or more wheels or reduces engine power, or both, to help keep the vehicle under control.

In extreme weather, don't use cruise control or other driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, as they may not work well in winter weather. Review your owner's manual to understand the systems' capabilities and limitations.

Put more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you in bad weather. The three-second rule is a good tip. You should be able to count to three before you get to the same point in the road that the vehicle in front of you was at when you started counting.

Avoid forceful braking or sudden, jerking movement of the wheel.

Read the owner's manual to learn about your vehicle's braking system and tire traction.

You may also consider taking a winter driving course.

Safe braking

Proper braking is important to safe winter driving. Since it takes longer to stop on a slippery road, you should: