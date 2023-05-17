Frost advisory for May 18

× Expand Jack Blueberry, Unsplash

It's hard to believe that in the middle of May, Oakville residents might wake up on Thursday morning to see frost covering their lawns and possibly damaging those freshly planted flowers.

Environment Canada states, "Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Widespread frost is expected overnight into early Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to near or below the freezing mark."

The Weather Network hourly forecast for Thursday, May 18 shows clear skies and temperatures dropping to plus three; however, with a moderate north wind, it will feel like zero. Thursday's high is expected to reach plus 13.

Residents closer to the lake will likely not see any frost due to the moderating effect of Lake Ontario. Currently, the lake's water temperature is plus 8.