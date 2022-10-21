Frost warning in Oakville: Oct. 21, 2022

× Expand Muffet via Foter.com - CC BY Winter Frost

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Oakville as well as Halton and Peel regions, in effect for this morning, Friday, October 21, 2022.

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero degrees Celsius early this morning for areas inland from Lake Ontario.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

The warning was suspected late Thursday afternoon, but was officially implemented at 12:57 a.m. this morning, Oct. 21.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information can be found online here from Environment Canada.