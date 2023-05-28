Birthday party ends in tragedy

× Expand Openstreetmaps Third Line and Speers Road: the area of the residence

Yesterday evening, on Saturday, May 27, around 7 p.m., emergency services attended a residence on Warwick Avenue, near Speers Road and Third Line, after a 3-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool without vital signs.

A birthday party was taking place; the boy had gone underwater and went unnoticed for an unknown period of time.

According to the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), “lifesaving measures were immediately commenced by adults present and continued by emergency services personnel.”

But despite their efforts, the boy was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

He was attending the party, and did not live at the home.

Authorities have determined there to be no criminality. However, the HRPS’ Homicide Bureau is still investigating the incident along with the Coroner’s Office.

No charges have been laid at this point.