Game 3 Trading Cards and Hobby store broken into

Sometime between Feb. 14 and 15, a male suspect smashed the front door of Game 3 Trading Cards and Hobby at 2828 Kingsway Drive, in Clearview.

He then entered the store and stole sports cards, pokemon cards, cash, and coins.

The total value of the stolen items is approximately $5,000.

Over the last two months, at least three stores in the Halton Region have been targeted for Pokemon cards by thieves.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.