Oakville's first Costco to have gas bar, underground parking

Rumours that Costco was coming to Oakville – and specifically to the shopping area just east of Burloak Drive – have been circulating for months.

And when a little dot appeared on a town planning map about a week ago, Facebook was abuzz with excitement.

The retail giant’s official site plan application is now before the town’s planning department. Site plan applications are handled by planning staff and do not require approval from town councillors.

The store is proposed to be 15,662 sq. metres – or slightly larger than the average Costco Warehouse.

A gas bar is planned for the northeast corner of the site, near the intersection of the South Service Road and RioCan Boulevard.

The proposal calls for a total of 1,000 parking spaces, including 311 spots in an underground parking area.

Two access points from Wyecroft Road are proposed to provide entry into the underground parking area. There is also to be entrances on the north and east side of the site from RioCan Boulevard.

"I would say, in general, people are quite happy to hear about this," said Ward 1 councillor Jonathan McNeice.

He thinks the site is a good location for Costco, which will fill up the somewhat underutilized area while still leaving room for a number of the smaller retail stores.

Drawings available as part of the site plan application suggest the Home Depot, Longo’s and other smaller retail stores on the east and north side of the property will remain.

"This is something nice to look forward to once the Wyecroft bridge is complete and the Burloak underpass goes in," said McNeice.

The bridge is expected to be finished by 2026, while the underpass is to be done by the beginning of 2027.

Costco currently has 108 locations in nine Canadian provinces. It has an additional 767 stores elsewhere in the world.