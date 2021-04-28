Glen Abbey Update - April 2021

Standing on the floor of the Ontario Legislature earlier this week, MPP Stephen Crawford joined in the chorus of those opposed to the redevelopment of Glen Abbey Golf Course. This is not the first time he has outlined his constituents' concerns regarding ClubLink's redevelopment proposal.

The town first got notice of ClubLink's proposal back in 2015. Save Glen Abbey, a community advocacy group, was created after learning of ClubLink's intentions.

Long regarded as one of Canada's premier golf courses, Glen Abbey hosted 28 Canadian Opens. ClubLink argues Glen Abbey Golf Course is not financially sound because of the public's declining interest in golf; the course is no longer internationally competitive; the significant course redesign to make it internationally competitive is prohibitive.

The proposed Glen Abbey Golf Course redevelopment requires an official plan amendment, a zoning bylaw amendment, and a plan of subdivision. ClubLink's plan is for a mixed-use residential and commercial development. It would consist of 3,222 residential units (141 single detached dwellings, 299 townhouse units and 2,782 apartment units) 11,270 square metres for retail and office space.

The province requires the Town of Oakville to submit a plan for growth (Livable Oakville Plan). In the plan, the town already provided six designated areas in which most new development should occur. Livable Oakville satisfies the province’s requirements. The town did not include the Glen Abbey Golf Course as a place to grow.

Since the first proposal came forward, the town designated Glen Abbey Golf Course as a Cultural Heritage Landscape. Club Link appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), rebranded as the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).

The Town of Oakville and Club Link have also ended up in Ontario's courts, both winning a point and losing another. The court proceedings have concluded. The town has dedicated a page on its website to Glen Abbey Golf Course Redevelopment proposal's progress.

Save Glen Abbey appealed to the community to sign petitions and most recently requested the community write to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and House, Steve Clark, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford.

LPAT hearing

The next hearing at the LPAT for the Glen Abbey Golf Course redevelopment proposal is August 3.

Members of the public who wish to provide a written statement to the LPAT may do so on or before May 17, 2021, by electronically filing their statement with the LPAT case coordinator ([email protected]) and the parties. A participant statement is a short written outline of the person’s or group’s background, experience and interest in the matter; a list of the issues which the participant wishes to address and the submission of the participant on those issues; and a list of reports, if any, which the participant wishes to refer to in their statement. A participant cannot present oral submissions at the hearing on the content of their written statement unless ordered by the LPAT.

Minster's Zoning Order

Minister Steve Clark can save Glen Abbey Golf Course.

The province does have the ability to use the Minister's Zoning Order (MZO). The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has the authority to officially zone any property in Ontario. This authority had not been used often by previous governments, but since the Conservative party won the majority of seats in Ontario's Legislature, it has been used more liberally.

Ontario Nature released a youtube video explaining the expanded use of MZOs.