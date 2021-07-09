Glen Abbey saved!

ClubLink, the owners of Glen Abbey Golf Club, have been convinced to withdraw their plans for development of the celebrated golf club.

Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, has released the following statement on July 9:

Saving the Glen Abbey golf course from development has been a passionate topic among Oakville residents for years.

I want to thank Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville, Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North—Burlington and Mayor Rob Burton for their tireless advocacy on this matter, and for their dedicated efforts to work toward a solution for the community.

This week I received resolutions from both the Town of Oakville and Halton region asking the government to utilize a range of provincial tools to intervene and protect the property.

Unfortunately, despite good intentions, the resolutions were not clear and left too many variables for outcomes on the table.

That is why I reached out to the golf course’s owners, ClubLink, and secured a commitment from them to not only withdraw their appeals with the Ontario Land Tribunal, but also to immediately withdraw their plans for development and continue the operation of Glen Abbey as a golf course.

I'm incredibly thankful to ClubLink for its cooperation and we're ensuring that this heritage landscape will be protected from development.

Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government has been absolutely clear that we will take a balanced approach to addressing the housing crisis while protecting the environment and ensuring we develop complete communities.

I am pleased to share that these actions have resulted in saving this beautiful golf course for the good people of Oakville for their recreation and enjoyment for future generations.