Conservation Halton will conduct a prescribed burn at Glenorchy Conservation Area in Oakville as part of the long-term management plan for the natural area.

The prescribed burn is expected to occur between April 13 and May 2. The exact date will not be decided until about 48-24 hours in advance, based on the humidity, temperature and wind direction required for a safe and effective burn.

A prescribed burn is a carefully planned low-severity fire, deliberately set and highly controlled, removing invasive plants and providing the disturbance that many grassland plants require for germination and growth. Without prescribed burns, invasive, non-native, and other non-desirable plant species would displace the native grassland species that Conservation Halton recently restored to the area.

These fires are conducted to consume ground-level plant material, such as dried leaves, needles and small twigs, but do not harm larger trees.

The prescribed burn is conducted following the “Operational Prescribed Burn Plan” and Master Plan for Glenorchy Conservation Area. Glenorchy is not currently open to the public, and residents are asked to respect the closure, especially at this time. Signage and staff will be posted at the main access points to the area on the day of the prescribed burn.

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Glenorchy is a 400-hectare (990-acre) area established in 2008 to protect the creeks, wetlands, forested hills, shale bluffs, narrow gorge and other natural features. Glenorchy Conservation Area is owned by the Province of Ontario and managed by Conservation Halton in partnership with the Town of Oakville so that the area can be protected and restored.

Out of the 50 hectares of grasslands that Conservation Halton has restored at Glenorchy, 30 hectares (74 acres) will be part of the prescribed burn this year. This will be the third burn to occur at the property. The two other prescribed burns were conducted at Glenorchy in 2016 and 2018.

With less than three percent of native prairie grasslands left in Ontario, the restoration project at Glenorchy will help increase this rare ecosystem to support a diverse range of native plants, birds, mammals and insects, including several endangered species.

Grasslands are known to be resilient to climate change as they have adapted to drought and temperature increases. Additionally, grasslands ecosystems are often referred to as carbon sinks because of their ability to store carbon in their extensive root systems.

You can find more information at conservationhalton.ca/glenorchy-prescribed-burn. You can also contact us at 905.336.1158 or [email protected]

FAQ

Why are we conducting a prescribed burn?

Wildfires would have been a natural occurrence in this area, and native prairie grasslands and oak woodlands have evolved to be fire-dependent. As a result, prescribed burns are beneficial for removing invasive species of plants, providing the disturbance that many native plant species require for germination and growth and returning essential nutrient balance to the soil.

What about smoke coming from the prescribed burn?

According to the weather parameters required to proceed with the prescribed burn, smoke is expected to dissipate and not affect surrounding neighbourhoods. However, some smoke from the prescribed burn may reach some residential areas near the conservation area. People with asthma, high sensitivity to smoke or sensitivity to poison ivy might wish to keep their windows closed or leave the immediate area around Glenorchy Conservation Area on the day of the prescribed burn.

Who will carry out the prescribed burn?

Lands and Forests Consulting Ltd. has been retained to plan and conduct the prescribed burn with a qualified crew. Conservation Halton staff will assist with the burn, and the Oakville Fire Department will be present in a “standby” capacity.

How long will the prescribed burn take?

It is expected that the prescribed burn at Glenorchy will take several hours to complete but will be completed within the day. After completing the prescribed burn, staff will patrol the area to ensure that smouldering debris is properly extinguished.