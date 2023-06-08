GO Train schedule effected by Burloak Drive construction

× Expand JasonParis via Foter.com - CC BY GO Train

To accommodate infrastructure work within the corridor, there will be a temporary service change on the Lakeshore West line between the Oakville GO station and West Harbour in Hamilton starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, until the end of service on Sunday, June 11.

During this time, GO buses will replace the train service between the Oakville GO Station and the West Harbour station in Hamilton. Train and bus connections for routes 12, 15, 18 and 21 will be impacted. Niagara Falls train service will end at Aldershot GO. GO train service will continue as normal between Oakville GO and Union Station.

More information on the service adjustments can be found here.

What customers need to know:

To prepare for the upcoming construction of the Burloak Drive grade separation, we need to move important infrastructure in the corridor. This can only be done when trains are not running. That is why starting Friday morning, June 9, until service ends on Sunday, June 11, buses will replace trains between Oakville and West Harbour GO.

Train and bus connections for routes 12, 15, 18, and 21 will be impacted.

Niagara Falls train service will end at Aldershot GO.

Shuttle bus service will run between West Harbour and Oakville GO stations.

GO train service will run between Oakville GO and Union Station.

Use gotransit.com or triplinx.ca to plan your trip

Regular service will resume Monday, June 12.

If you are using PRESTO while traveling with us June 9 – June 11, be sure to top up your balance before heading out. During your trip, tap on and off for each portion of your GO commute including when switching between vehicles.

Riders are encouraged to use gotransit.com or triplinx.ca to plan their trips as schedules and connection times have changed for this weekend. Customers can also check the GO Transit Service Updates page for real-time details.