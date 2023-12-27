GO Transit to offer free rides for New Years Eve

× Expand Hand-out Campari Group Canada

Metrolinx and Forty Creek Canadian Whisky are co-sponsoring a program to offer free ridership free on GO Transit and UP Express for New Year's Eve this week, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, commuters can take advantage of complimentary rides on GO Transit until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The program includes all travel on GO Transit, including buses and trains, departing Oakville and Bronte GO stations in Oakville (the town's two stations.)

Additional trains will be available on select lines to accommodate the demand during peak celebration hours.

UP Express will also provide free rides to Toronto Pearson Airport until the end of service on New Year’s Eve.

The company says, "The initiative aims to encourage responsible consumption and provide a safe transportation option for those celebrating the New Year."

The routes will extend from from Niagara to north of Barrie.

For the full GO Transit and UP Express New Year’s Eve schedules, visit the Metrolinx website.