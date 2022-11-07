Oakville Transit will not cross GO Bus picket lines

Town of Oakville
Oakville Transit has been notified that members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587, which represents GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers and administrative staff, are on strike starting today, Monday, Nov. 7. For ongoing updates, visit the GO Transit website.
Oakville Transit offers several routes servicing GO Transit stations and terminals. Contingency plans are in place to mitigate the impacts of any disruption for our customers should they occur at any of the GO Transit stations Oakville Transit operates to.
What does the GO Transit strike mean for Oakville Transit customers?
- Picket lines at GO stations and terminals are possible at any given time during this labour disruption. Oakville Transit buses servicing GO stations and terminals will not cross picket lines.
- If there are picket lines, alternate pick up and drop off locations will be available at all GO Transit locations Oakville Transit normally serves, which may include Oakville GO, Bronte GO, Clarkson GO, Appleby GO, and the Trafalgar/407 and Dundas/407 carpool lots.
- The following routes and services will be impacted by the GO Transit strike: Route 1, 3, 4, 5/5A, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14/14A, 15, 18, 19, 20, 24, 26, 28, 34, 120, 190, Home to Hub and care-A-van.
- For care-A-van customers connecting to specialized services in Burlington and Mississauga, transfer locations are Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (to connect to Burlington Handi-Van) and Sheridan College (to connect to Peel TransHelp).
- Customers can expect possible delays going to and from GO Transit stations and connecting with other transit agency routes. Plan travel time accordingly and make alternate travel arrangements if possible.