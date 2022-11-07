Oakville Transit will not cross GO Bus picket lines

× Expand Town of Oakville

Oakville Transit has been notified that members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587, which represents GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers and administrative staff, are on strike starting today, Monday, Nov. 7. For ongoing updates, visit the GO Transit website.

Oakville Transit offers several routes servicing GO Transit stations and terminals. Contingency plans are in place to mitigate the impacts of any disruption for our customers should they occur at any of the GO Transit stations Oakville Transit operates to.

What does the GO Transit strike mean for Oakville Transit customers?