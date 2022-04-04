Going to the pumps about to get cheaper

Gas prices rose from just over $1.10 a litre before the Russian invasion of Ukraine to highs that hit over $1.90 a litre, taking a bite out of the budgets of commuters and businesses.

To combat this staggering increase, the Ford Conservatives announced legislation to reduce the cost by cutting the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre.

The tax reduction would be effective from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022

As of 9:24 AM, April 4, the least expensive price for gas in Oakville is the Econo station at $1.64.9 per litre.

The announcement is coming on the heels of the province refunding and eliminating the licence plate sticker renewal, which resulted in Oakville residents receiving cheques of $120 per vehicle, which was pro-rated.

“Ongoing supply chain challenges and geopolitical conflicts are pushing up the cost of living from gas to groceries,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “With these added pressures, families and businesses need extra help to keep costs low.”

Currently, the gas tax is 14.7 cents per litre, and the fuel tax, which includes diesel, is 14.3 cents per litre.

Will this dramatic rise in fuel costs combined with the decreased cost of using Oakville Transit have the benefit of causing more commuters to choose Oakville Transit?

Find where to purchase gas at the lowest price here: Cheap Gas in Oakville, Ontario.