Governor General appoints two Oakville residents to Order of Canada

× Expand Alirod Ameri via Foter.com

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 135 appointments to the Order of Canada. The new appointees include 2 Companions (C.C.), 39 Officers (O.C.), 1 honorary Member and 93 Members (C.M.), on Dec. 29, 2021.

Two Oakville residents appointed as members to the Order of Canada are:

Judy Cameron, C.M.

For her groundbreaking career in the aviation industry and for her inspirational leadership as the first Canadian woman to be hired as a pilot for a national airline. She was promoted to captain by Air Canada in 1997, and became the first female to captain a Boeing 777 in 2010. She retired after 37 years of service in 2015.

Michael Patrick Collins C.M.

For his seminal work as an internationally renowned structural engineer who has focused on the behaviour of concrete subjected to shear. He is a professor at the University of Toronto. According to Wikipedia, the Compression Field Theory, and subsequently the Modified Compression Field Theory, developed by Professor Collins and his colleagues at the University of Toronto, Division of Engineering Science, provides a rational basis for shear design and has received worldwide recognition.

About the Order of Canada

The Order of Canada is one of our country’s highest civilian honours. Its Companions, Officers and Members take to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country").

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. More than 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Those who bear the Order’s iconic snowflake insignia have changed our nation’s measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, have helped us build a better Canada.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.