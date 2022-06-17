Grade 12 Oakville high school student wins $100,000 scholarship

× Expand Halton District School Board

The Halton District School Board is "proud to announce" that Robert Firsov, a Grade 12 student at Oakville Trafalgar High School (OTHS), has received a Schulich Leader Scholarship, valued at $100,000.

Selected for his outstanding academic achievement and involvement in extracurricular activities, Firsov is one of 100 recipients to receive this scholarship in Canada. The scholarship will fund the "study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)" in his post-secondary education.

"I’m really excited to see what the future holds," Firsov says. “Having the resources this scholarship provides will allow me to really spend my time exploring my passions and finding where I can make the biggest difference."

Firsov adds that he's also "really excited to join the University of Toronto community, which I believe will be the best place for me to grow and succeed."

"Being right in the heart of downtown Toronto will expand my horizons," he continues, "as will being a part of the nationwide network of Schulich Leaders. The opportunities ahead have me feeling beyond excited and joyful."

Meena Sahi, Principal at Oakville Trafalgar High School, says, "I've had the opportunity to witness Robert's progress since he joined Oakville Trafalgar in Grade 9. His exceptional academic achievement, athletic involvement, musicianship, school leadership and community initiative made him stand out amongst his peers."

"Robert is among the next generation of motivated innovators and we are so excited to witness how this prestigious honor will allow him to shape the future of STEM."

Enrolled this fall at the University of Toronto, Firsov hopes to find a career where he can pursue innovation in the automotive industry to help develop new technologies and reduce vehicular greenhouse gas emissions. He feels his time at OTHS has helped prepare him for this path.

"The great thing I've experienced during all of my years at OTHS is opportunity," he says. "Whether it’s through courses, clubs, extracurricular activities or just the amazing network and community of people at the school, including students and teachers alike, OTHS has given me every opportunity to pursue my many diverse interests while gaining the skills to prepare me for a successful future."

"We are proud to celebrate 10 years of Schulich Leader Scholarships, the premiere STEM scholarship program in Canada and the world," says program founder Seymour Schulich. "This group of 100 outstanding students will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer and will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale."

Schulich adds, "With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators."